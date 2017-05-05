Family of North Lake College victim wants answers

- The family of the young woman who was killed at North Lake College in Irving is upset that no one from the college or the police department has reached out to them.

Janeera Gonzales’ family held a press conference Friday with community activist Carlos Quintanilla. They thanked all those who sent them supportive messages or donations for her funeral expenses.

Gonzales was killed on campus Wednesday morning by 21-year-old Adrian Torres. He shot her inside a common study area and then killed himself in a locker room shower.

Quintanilla said the family is disappointment with the way the college has responded to their daughter’s death. No one from the administration has called them yet.

“We are disturbed by the fact that several days have passed by and North Lake College has not had the decency, the compassion or the interest to reach out the family to say, ‘We hurt for you. We pray for you. Is there something we can do to help you?’” he said.

The family also said the Irving Police Department has not briefed them on the case or allowed them to see their daughter’s body.

Quintanilla said the family now wants to see a thorough investigation into the college’s security procedures. It wants to see the surveillance video from the incident.

“We want to know how this individual can walk into a campus, stalk a young lady for multiple weeks without any response from security of the college. We want to know how there were no security officers to provide any kind of safety to this child,” he said.

However, early this week Gonzales’ brother told FOX 4 she never mentioned any problems and didn’t think the situation was serious until it was too late for her. Her friends were the ones who told her parents after her death that she had rejected Torres’ advances.

Quintanilla still thinks the family also deserves a face-to-face meeting with the Irving police chief, the mayor of Irving and North Lake College’s president. He also suggested North Lake College change its name to the “Janeera Gonzales College.”

“We don’t want to say it’s a Latino thing or a black thing or it’s an Anglo thing but the way that this family has been treated is shameful,” he said.

Gonzales was set to graduate in May. She would have been the first person in her family to earn a college degree. Her family said she had also just turned in a report on gun control.

There will be a vigil for her at 7 p.m. Monday at Irving High School.