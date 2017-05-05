Blood drive benefits injured Dallas paramedic

- There’s a blood drive Friday morning for the Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic who was shot on Monday.

Gunman Derick Brown killed his roommate and shot his neighbor. William An was one of the paramedics who was called to the scene to help the injured neighbor.

Brown shot An and fired at other officers. He eventually retreated to his home and took his own life.

An is now recovering in the hospital. He’s alert and communicating but the bullet hit a major artery. He initially lost a lot of blood.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Friday there will be a blood drive at the La Madeleine restaurant on Ross and San Jacinto streets in Downtown Dallas.

Those who want to support An and his family can also donate to the Assist the Officer Foundation.