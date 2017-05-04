Arlington PD: Customer shoots man who killed restaurant manager [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (Photo: Cesar Perez) News Arlington PD: Customer shot man who killed restaurant manager The murdered manager of an Arlington sports bar will be remembered Thursday night with a candlelight vigil.

37-year-old Cesar Perez was shot and killed Wednesday at Zona Caliente Sports Bar off South Cooper Street. Witnesses say he was trying to calm down a man who walked in yelling.

After Perez was shot by the man, a customer with a CHL permit walked up and shot the killer.

Arlington police say they found more weapons on the shooter after he was killed and believe that it could’ve been much worse.

The atmosphere at Zona Caliente that night quickly went from family friendly to deadly. At the time of the shooting, there were about two dozen people inside the restaurant.

A couple, who did not want their faces shown or names used, were sitting at the bar with their teenage son just inches from a man who walked in and began shouting then shooting.

"I heard something about Mexicans and something about cartels,” they said. “As soon as he popped the first shot, my reaction was to grab my son and get out of there as fast as I can.”

The gunman shot and killed the restaurant’s manager, Perez, who's been described as a hard worker who knew customers by name.

In the chaos that followed, a customer, whom police say was licensed to carry a concealed weapon, shot the suspect, identified as 48-year-old James Jones.

“When the suspect initially got shot by the good guy, he actually directs his attention to the front door and starts firing rounds towards the front of the business,” explained Arlington PD Lt. Chris Cook. “And that’s when the Good Samaritan was able to put more rounds on him and take him down.”

When one man got his family outside, he went back inside to help. He says the gunman was down but still holding the gun and still breathing, so he grabbed a chair and beat him with it.

"I covered myself with a table,” the man said. “When I looked that way, I didn’t see the guy. When I looked to the floor, he was laying right in front of the bar. I grabbed the chair when he was still moving and I made sure he wasn’t going to move no more.”

The couple is still in shock and saddened that they couldn't help save Perez.

“I start talking to him. ‘Stay alive. Breathe,’” the woman said. “I don’t know. I’ve never had CPR or anything like that, but I tried to talk to him to see if he could stay alive, but he didn’t.”

Police say the Good Samaritan was well within his rights to carry a weapon inside the restaurant. Since the business makes less than 51 percent of their profits from alcohol sales, CHL holders are allowed to carry inside.

The restaurant says they will remain closed until further notice out of respect for Perez.

The vigil for Perez will be Thursday at 7 p.m. at the restaurant. Attendants are asked to wear white.