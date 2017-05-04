Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew visits Cook Children's to celebrate May 4

May the Fourth was more than just a day for internet memes at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth.

Peter Mayhew, who played Chewbacca in the Star Wars films, made a special visit to patients at the facility along with some cosplay characters.

Mayhew and the characters were there to celebrate “May the Fourth be with you,” a fun pun that has turned into an unofficial Star Wars holiday.

LucasFilm said the earliest known use of the pun in the media was in 1979, just two years after the original film’s release. The growth of social media has now made May 4 a fun event worldwide.

Mayhew lives in North Texas.