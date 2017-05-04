Plano girl helps organize Make-a-Wish surprise for fellow student News Plano girl helps organize Make-a-Wish surprise for fellow student A North Texas girl used a Peter Pan skip to help surprise a boy at her school who is battling cancer.

Seventh grader Delaney McDuffie attends Prince of Peace Catholic School in Plano. She helped to raise more than $18,000 by selling bracelets for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Then she found out a first grader at her own school wanted a family vacation to Florida.

On Wednesday Blaise Keenan played the role of a pirate and Delaney helped him discover his treasure – the news that his wish had been granted.

“I always thought it was cool to see kids with life-threatening illness get their dream wish and the smile that it brought to their face is just so big. And I wanted to do that,” Delaney said.

“They provide hope, a spiritual lift for people who are going through a really tough time. So the opportunity to step away from that is an incredible opportunity,” said Mark Keenan, Blaise’s father.

Blaise was so excited he went around the assembly giving high fives to his classmates.

His family leaves Friday for their trip to Disney World.