North Lake College remains closed following on-campus murder-suicide News North Lake College remains closed following on-campus murder-suicide Police are trying to figure out what led up to a murder-suicide at North Lake College in Irving.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning around 11:30 a.m. The campus was placed on lockdown immediately afterward and will not open again until Monday.

Police said 21-year-old Adrian Victor Torres shot and killed 20-year-old Janeera Nickol Gonzales inside a common study area.

“I left work at 11:30 and I was walking in the hallways and I was about the reach the big hallway which we use as an art exhibition. I saw a guy standing and there was a girl sitting in a chair. And it happened too quickly. I saw him shooting her three times,” said Nasrin Nanbakhsh, a math tutor.

Another eyewitness said he heard Torres say, “Do you know why I’m here?” before he shot Gonzales.

Police later found Torres’ body inside a locker room shower stall in another building. Investigators are still working to determine his relationship to the victim.

According to North Lake’s records, Gonzales began attending the college in 2015. Torres was a former student.

The victim’s brother tweeted a photo of her saying, “You took our angel today, my sister my best friend, she never did anything to anyone or hurt nobody we love you mija rip Janeera Gonzalez.”

The family is raising money for her funeral at www.gofundme.com/janeeras-funeral.

North Lake College is part of the Dallas County Community College District.