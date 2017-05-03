Police: 2 dead in Arlington restaurant shooting

- Arlington police say two people are dead, including the gunman, at a shooting at a local restaurant.

The shooting happened at the Zona Caliente Sports Bar in the 6500 block of South Cooper Street around 6:45 p.m.

Police say a man walked into the bar and fatally shot an employee. Then a bystander confronted the shooter and shot him dead.

Authorities are working to confirm that the bystander had a CHL.

A third person was injured when she hurt herself with some broken glass.

Police say the initial shooter had no connection to the restaurant and was not a former employee.

People are being asked to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.