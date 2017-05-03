Family-friendly Crayola Experience to open in Plano

- A colorful new attraction is coming to Plano.

The Crayola Experience will open later this spring in a 60,000 square-foot space at the Shops at Willow Bend between the food court and Macy’s.

Kids will be able to wrap their own crayons or turn themselves into a coloring page. They will also be able to test out some of the latest Crayola products and learn how crayons are made with a live show.

“Times change and the things we do changes. And the technology comes but the notion of being creative and developing that in kids, that’s timeless,” said Smith Holland, the president and CEO of Crayola.

This will be the fourth Crayola Experience in the country. Others are located in Orlando, at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. and in Easton, Pa. where Crayola is based.

Holland said the company picked Plano and the DFW area because it is so family-friendly.

"Crayola Experience is more than just an attraction. It's a place where families come together to create, play and make memories that will last a lifetime," he said. "When we visited Plano, we saw a friendly, growing, family-oriented community, and we can't wait to be a dynamic and colorful part of it."

Crayola expects to hire about 200 full and part-time employees for the Plano location.

LINK: CrayolaExperience.com