2 dead including gunman at North Lake College in Irving

- Irving police said two people were found dead following an active shooter situation at North Lake College Wednesday morning.

Just before noon Wednesday Dallas County Community College District officials asked students to go into lockdown if they were on campus and stay away if they weren't on campus yet.

"We are still on Intruder Lock-down. Go to the nearest room and lock-down. If not on campus, stay away. Police is on the scene," North Lake College said in a tweet.

Police originally said they were looking for a white male wearing an orange tank top who was seen on surveillance video carrying a handgun. They found a man believed to be the gunman dead inside a building along with another person.

At this point police do not believe anyone else is in danger and they are no longer looking for a suspect. They are treating the case as a murder-suicide.

A woman who was inside the building at the time said she saw a man walk up to a woman and shoot her three times.

“I left work at 11:30 and I was walking in the hallways and I was about the reach the big hallway which we use as an art exhibition. I saw a guy standing and there was a girl sitting in a chair. And it happened too quickly. I saw him shooting her three times,” the eyewitness told FOX 4’s Natalie Solis.

The woman said she immediately ran back to the room she was working in and locked the doors. She told all the students to turn off the lights, go to the back of the room and wait for police.

The woman couldn’t recall the gunman saying anything. She said he was very quiet and it all happened very fast.

Images from SKY 4 showed multiple police officers running on the campus. At one point dozens of students ran out of a building and into a parking lot and then later more students walked out with their hands in the air.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit suspended its Orange Line service through the North Lake College Station because of the police activity. A shuttle bus was set up to take passengers between the Belt Line and Irving Convention Center stations.

The DCCCD said the campus will be closed for the rest of the day.



