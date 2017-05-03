Activists demand murder charge for former Balch Springs officer

- The police officer who fired into a car full of teenagers over the weekend killing one has been fired. And now activists want him charged with murder.

Members of the Next Generation Action Network met with Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson Wednesday to talk about the case. They said they “will settle for nothing less than a murder charge.”

The district attorney reportedly told the group to trust that she would do the right thing in the case.

Officer Roy Oliver shot and killed 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, a Mesquite High School freshman, as he was leaving a party Saturday night.

The officer claimed he was investigating a call about underage drinking when Edwards and his brothers aggressively backed towards him in a car. But his body camera footage told a different story.

Chief Jonathan Haber fired Oliver Tuesday saying he “violated several department policies.”

Edwards’ parents praised the chief for firing him but said they still want him arrested.

That will be up to Johnson and her office.



RELATED: