News Lawmakers to vote on Dallas pension fund plan The Texas House of Representatives votes Wednesday on a plan to salvage the failing Dallas Police and Fire Pension Fund.

Mayor Mike Rawlings is fighting the measure that he says will commit taxpayers to the costly bailout. He believes current and future retirees who are in the fund do not bear enough of the pain.

But the author of the rescue plan said it spreads the problem out over the entire city, not just pensioners and their survivors.