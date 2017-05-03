Canton area braces for more possible severe weather News Canton area braces for more possible severe weather The threat of severe weather comes as people in East Texas are still recovering from Saturday's deadly tornadoes.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Evan Andrews said the areas east of Dallas and northwest of Fort Worth will likely see storms starting around mid-morning on Wednesday. Initially, they won’t be too strong but as it gets closer to noon there is a chance for some isolated strong storms with wind and hail.

That likely won’t stop the more than 1,000 volunteers expected to gather in Canton, though. Hundreds of people offered to help with storm cleanup and recovery on Tuesday and even more are expected on Wednesday.

The volunteer reception center at the Van Zandt County fairgrounds is the first stop for volunteers before they are sent out to dozens of different sites.

Minuteman Disaster Response is just one organization out with highly trained volunteers from McKinney. They’re working with families as they try to start digging through the rubble to find the things that are important to them.

On Tuesday night people crowded into a gym in Fruitvale for an informational meeting with Van Zandt County officials, law enforcement officials and experts from the American Red Cross. The Red Cross has also been meeting with residents to get a clearer idea of their needs.

Meanwhile, classes will resume on a delayed schedule in the Canton school district Wednesday. Fruitvale ISD students will return to school on Thursday.