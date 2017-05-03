Dallas woman, 2-year-old child found dead

- A family friend found a woman and her 2-year-old child dead in a Dallas apartment overnight.

Dallas police said the friend made the discovery around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Broadmoor Apartments on Investor Drive, which is in the Red Bird Area of Dallas.

Both the 28-year-old woman and her daughter died from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. Their names have not yet been released.

Detectives do not believe anyone else is in danger. They are looking at the possibility that the case is a murder-suicide. But, a medical examiner will have the final say on what caused their deaths.