Ex-UNT basketball players accused of promoting prostitution

- Three University of North Texas students and one other person were arrested by campus police on charges of promoting prostitution and drug possession.

University officials say they began an investigation on March 30 after a tip about an alleged sexual assault related to alleged prostitution.

The investigation led to the arrest warrants of two former men’s basketball players and another student who served as the student manager for the team on April 28. An arrest warrant was also issued for a fourth person unassociated with the university.

UNT spokesperson says only one of the students, Rickey Brice, has been arrested. Police are working to arrest the other two. — Allison Harris (@allisonfox4news) May 2, 2017

University President Neal Smatresk says they have hired a national firm to conduct an independent review to make sure it is not a widespread problem on campus.

"The alleged actions of these students are contrary to the values of our university and our Student Code of Conduct. The university is cooperating fully with investigators and working diligently to obtain all facts pertaining to this issue,” Smatresk said in a statement. “It's the responsibility of this university to promote a respectful and supportive environment for our community, and we will take all appropriate actions to ensure the safety of our community members."

Officials said none of the students involved are currently allowed on campus.