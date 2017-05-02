Family wants justice, not protests for teen killed by Balch Springs PD

- The Dallas NAACP is holding a community meeting Tuesday night to discuss the shooting death of a 15-year-old honor student by a Balch Springs police officer.

The civil rights group released a statement calling for a full investigation into the Balch Springs Police Department and the officers involved in the shooting.

“I am deeply disturbed by the initial reporting of the events surrounding the police involved shooting death of Jordan Edwards. On behalf of the Dallas NAACP, I offer our sincerest condolences to the family of Mr. Edwards and remain in continued prayer for all of those involved and affected by his untimely death. This death of a 15 year old honor student seems to be a tragedy that could have been avoided. I am extremely concerned at the policing practices that were utilized during this incident that seem excessive. From the initial accounts there was no weapon present in the car and none recovered from any of the young people involved in the police-involved shooting, in addition, there are questionable facts to the car being used as a weapon. Even in that latter scenario there are best practices in law enforcement profession that do not involve the use of deadly force. Furthermore, the officer's decision to aim their gun toward the individual in the passenger seat brings suspicion to the officer's claim that the car was used as a weapon since the driver was in control of the car. While we are awaiting all facts to be release, we trust that the Dallas County Sheriff Department will do a thorough investigation and act with full transparency as we attempt to responds to the community as it struggles with the loss of this gifted young man whose life was cut short far too soon. We are calling for a full investigation of the Balch Springs Police Department officer(s) involved and that those involved be held accountable to the full extent of the law. We also join the community in wrapping our arms around the family of Jordan Edwards and these young men as they heal from the mental and emotional scars this incident may have caused,” said Dallas NAACP President Aubrey Hooper.

Hundreds of people remembered Jordan Edwards Monday night at a vigil. The Mesquite High School freshman was in a car with friends when he was shot Saturday night.

Police first said the vehicle he was in was aggressively backing towards officers. But the medical examiner determined Edwards was shot in the head from the side and video from an officer’s body camera showed the car was going away from the officer who fired shots.

The unnamed officer is on leave because of the investigation.

The Balch Springs police chief has expressed his condolences to the teen’s parents.

“We reached out to the family. Um, my heart just skipped beats from one father to another. I don’t know what they’re… can’t be expressed what they’re going through,” Chief Jonathan Haber said.

In a statement, Edwards’ family described him as a loving child who had a humble and sharing spirit.

“The bond that he shared with his family, particularly his siblings, was indescribable. Not only have Jordan’s brothers lost their best friend; they witnessed firsthand his violent, senseless murder. Their young lives will forever be altered,” his family said.

They asked the community to refrain from marching or protesting in his name they prepare for his funeral.

“We do not support nor do we condone any violence or threats made against the Balch Springs Police Department or any other law enforcement agencies,” the family said. “What we desire only second to having our beloved Jordan back is JUSTICE FOR JORDAN.”

The family’s attorney, Lee Merritt, has declared “war on bad policing.”

“We’re tired of having to make the same rhetorical demands,” he said.

Tuesday’s town hall meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center on Mark Trail Way in Oak Cliff.