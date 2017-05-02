Free Chick-fil-A for North Texas educators on Tuesday

North Texas educators can get free Chick-fil-A on Tuesday.

Area Chick-fil-A’s will offer a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich to all teachers, educators and school administrators with a valid I.D. until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

"Our teachers do so much to support the future of students here in the Dallas/Fort Worth-area," said Elizabeth Fritz, franchise Operator of the Chick-fil-A at Keller. "We want to use this day to recognize our educators for their hard work and to thank them for their service to our community."

The offer is valid in-restaurant and in the drive thru while supplies last.