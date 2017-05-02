Irving officers fatally shoot domestic violence suspect

- There is a heavy police presence outside a home in Irving where officers shot and killed a domestic violence suspect.

Police said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of S. Story Road, which is near Shady Grove Road.

A woman in the home had called 911 to report that a man was trying to kill her with a knife. He had already cut her and was holding her against her will in an upstairs bedroom.

Responding officers said they heard screaming from inside the home so they forced their way in and found the suspect holding the woman at

Police said the suspect refused to comply with the officers’ demands to drop two large knives and release the victim. A less-than-lethal use of force was not effective, police said.

“Due to the victim and the officers being in imminent danger of being seriously injured or killed, one officer discharged his duty weapon striking the suspect,” Irving police said in a statement.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was also taken to the hospital where he later died. His name has not yet been released.

No officers were hurt, police said.