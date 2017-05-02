Suspect barricaded inside Haslet home

- SWAT teams have surrounded a home in Halset where a suspect is possibly hiding.

Fort Worth police said officers tried to pull a man over Tuesday morning for a traffic stop. He had warrants out of Tarrant County and took off.

Police chased the man into the Brentwood Estates neighborhood off Highway 156 in Haslet. There is now a heavy police presence in the neighborhood and SWAT negotiators are trying to convince the man to surrender.

Haslet Elementary School is in that same neighborhood and was placed on exterior lockdown as a precaution.

Few other details were immediately available.