Graham native killed in UT campus knife attack News Graham native killed in UT campus knife attack A University of Texas student is accused of a Monday knife attack that left one dead and three injured on campus.

The victim who died was identified as Harrison Brown. He was from Graham, which is about 90 miles northwest of Fort Worth. He graduated from Graham High School in 2016 and students there are being asked to wear orange in honor of him.

"Harrison was an inspiration to everyone around him. We were blessed and honored to have known him," the school district said in a statement.

Police arrested 21-year-old Kendrex White for the crime spree. Witnesses said he calmly walked around a part of the campus near Gregory Gymnasium with a large hunting knife, stabbing and slashing people.

“You know the guy was wearing a hat and facing the other direction so I don’t know how you wouldn’t even know who he was. He was just kinda walking up calmly and just grabbed someone and stabbed them. It didn’t look like he was targeting a specific person because he couldn’t even see his face,” said Rachel Prichett, a UT freshman.

Police said White was arrested within two minutes.

“The officer observed the individual walking away from an individual who was down on the ground. He was armed with a large bowie-style hunting knife. The officer confronted him, drew his weapon, ordered the suspect to get on the ground which he did comply,” said UT Police Chief David Carter.

The campus was not put on lockdown because the incident ended so quickly but all evening classes and events were canceled. They will resume Tuesday with increased patrols.

There’s no word yet on a motive. White’s mugshot is actually one from last month when he was arrested on suspicion of drinking and driving.