Dallas paramedic remains in ICU after shooting

- The Dallas paramedic shot while responding to a call Monday is still in critical condition.

The paramedic, whose name has not yet been released, found a person shot on a street in Old East Dallas and started treatment. Then a gunman opened fire on him.

A source identified the gunman as Derick Brown.

While still under fire, a Dallas Police Sergeant Robert Watson rescued the paramedic and took him to the hospital.

“The sergeant went above and beyond, as many of the Dallas police officers do each and every day, and subjected himself to extreme risk of danger. And he went in alone and pulled the paramedic out, placed him in his squad car and drove him to Baylor hospital,” said Chief David Pughes with the Dallas Police Department.

Police searched for hours and finally sent a robot into a home on Reynolds Avenue, which is near Dolphin Road and Interstate 30. Brown was found dead along with another person.

Brown’s sister said she knew he was under stress but never expected it to end like this.

“I don’t know what happened today. I couldn’t see him doing anything like that,” Dekisha Bryant said. “I wish it wouldn’t have happened and I’m sad for everyone. Everybody lost. Everybody lost.”

Brown has a criminal history dating back to 1996 that includes convictions for drunken driving, assault and carrying a weapon without a license.

His sister said the person found dead with him was his godfather, who he lived with.

The paramedic and the first person who was shot are both still in intensive care.