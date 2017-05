- Authorities say a woman was killed after being shot multiple times in her car in a Fort Worth mall parking lot Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. at the parking lot of the Ridgmar Mall.

Fort Worth police say the woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

Police have not released any information on the suspect.

