Balch Springs PD change story on shooting of 15-year-old boy News Balch Springs PD change story on shooting of 15-year-old boy Balch Springs police on Monday changed their account of what happened the night a 15-year-old boy was shot dead by an officer with a rifle.

Balch Springs police on Monday changed their account of what happened the night a 15-year-old boy was shot dead by an officer with a rifle.

Police originally said Jordan Edwards was in a car on Saturday night that was backing aggressively toward them. Police now say the vehicle was not moving in reverse, but forward when the officer fired his rifle.

"I do have questions in relation to my observation of the video and what is consistent with the policies and core values of Balch Springs Police Department,” said Chief Jonathan Haber.

Many citizens and some students with parents came to the police news conference on Monday afternoon.

Jordan’s parents, Charmaine and Odell Edwards, attended a different news conference with their attorneys -- but did not speak. As trouble brewed at the party, the family’s lawyers said the teens were simply trying to get away.

"We are declaring war on bad policing. We are tired of having to make the same rhetorical demands,” said Lee Merritt, family attorney.

Jordan Edwards was a straight-A freshman at Mesquite High School who was well liked by many, students said. Grief counselors were on hand for Mesquite HS students on Monday.

A vigil in Jordan’s honor is scheduled for Monday night.