Fort Worth woman's alleged killer has history of sex assaults

- Police documents say the man suspected of killing a Fort Worth woman moved her into the bathtub after she was killed.

Molly Matheson's body was found inside by her mother at her TCU area apartment last month. She had been strangled.

A police affidavit says the killer spent time in the apartment destroying evidence after Matheson was sexually assaulted and strangled.

The suspect, Reginald Kimbro, told police he didn't kill her. But he also said he and Matheson dated in 2014 when she was a student at the University of Arkansas.

Investigators believe Matheson was moved to the shower after she was killed.

"It appeared it was possible the suspect attempted to wash evidence off the victim,” explained Fort Worth Officer Brad Perez.

Police believe Matheson's killer ran the washing machine containing women and men's underwear, women's jogging shorts, a pillow case, a bed sheet, two wash cloths and a bath towel. They were items police think had evidence of a sexual assault.

Police say a spike in the electric meter ties the suspect to the cover up.

"Read on the meter that was consistent with use of the washer at a specific time when the murder was suspected to be there,” Perez said.

Police say they also traced text messages from Kimbro's phone to Matheson. At around 10:26 p.m. on April 9, police say Kimbro texted "I'm outside."

Police say Kimbro told investigators he left about 1:30 a.m. But police say surveillance video showed his car leaving around 2 a.m.

The affidavit also says investigators found Kimbro has two prior cases in which women were sexually assaulted and choked. One case was in Plano in 2012 and the other was on South Padre Island in 2014.

"It certainly showed a pattern and assisted to leading to an arrest of this individual,” Perez said.