3-Alarm Fire at Southwest Dallas Warehouse News 3-Alarm Fire at Southwest Dallas Warehouse Dallas Fire-Rescue investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an NCG Warehouse on Mint Way, in South Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at an NCG Warehouse on Mint Way, in South Dallas.

At 4:30 p.m., firefighters arrived at the location to find a plume of thick, black smoke coming from the warehouse. Shortly after, a roof collapsed on the north side of the building.

Employees told fire officials that no one was working in the section of the building where the fire started, so no one was injured.

Shortly after it broke out, workers did see the fire coming from a large pile of plastic. They attempted to get it under control with fire extinguishers, but they were unsuccessful.

The warehouse is responsible for the recycling of large plastic containers which formerly contained a variety of unknown chemicals. A HazMat team picked up no readings that caused concern for air quality.