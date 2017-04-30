Fort Worth Man Arrested For Shooting at the Walls of an Apartment News Fort Worth Man Arrested For Shooting at the Walls of an Apartment Fort Worth Police say officers arrested a man for shooting at the walls of his apartment.

At around 3 p.m., officers were called to an active shooting call at the La Jolla Apartments. That complex is in the 1400 block of Randol Crossing Lane on the east side of Fort Worth.

When they arrived, they evacuated residents from their apartments, until the shooter could be detained. A SWAT team was brought in and the suspect was taken into custody.

Police say the suspect was involved in a similar situation at the same location, just last month.

No one was hurt.