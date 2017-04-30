Police Officers Ride Bikes from Fort Worth to Austin News Police Officers Ride Bikes from Fort Worth to Austin Hundreds of law enforcement officers are taking part in the 2017 Texas Peace Officers Memorial Ride.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers are taking part in the 2017 Texas Peace Officers Memorial Ride.

The ride is meant to honor officers who died in the line of duty. It also raises funds for the Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.)

Officers took off from Fort Worth Saturday, April 29. They are traveling 150 miles on their bikes for two days. The first stop was Dallas City Hall, where the group held a ceremony for the police officers who were killed on the July 7, 2016 ambush. They made it to Waxahachie to finish the day.

The ride ends Sunday, April 30 at the Texas Peace Officers' Memorial on the state capitol grounds in Austin. Officers are expected to arrive around 3 p.m. for a ceremony. The families of fallen officers have been invited to greet the riders and several are expected to attend.

21 peace officers were lost in Texas in 2016.

This is the 3rd Annual Texas Peace Officer Memorial Bike ride. Last year, the event raised about $45,000.