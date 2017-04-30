American Red Cross of North Texas to help areas impacted by tornado News American Red Cross of North Texas to help areas impacted by tornado

Red Cross shelters are set up for people impacted by the tornadoes in East Texas.

The American Red Cross of North Texas is also helping East Texas families in need.

The Red Cross set up shelters in Emory and in Canton. Those needing assistance can visit the shelters at:

Emory City Centre, 735 Texas St. North

First Methodist Church Life Center, 600 S. Buffalo

Once volunteers are notified it is safe to do so, damage assessment will begin Sunday, said Renee Felton with the American Red Cross North Texas Region.

Call 866-505-4801 for immediate help or visit http://www.redcross.org/local/texas/north-texas/locations/east-texas