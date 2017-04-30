American Red Cross of North Texas to help areas impacted by tornado

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 30 2017 08:22AM CDT

Updated:Apr 30 2017 09:08AM CDT

Red Cross shelters are set up for people impacted by the tornadoes in East Texas.

The American Red Cross of North Texas is also helping East Texas families in need.

The Red Cross set up shelters in Emory and in Canton. Those needing assistance can visit the shelters at:

  • Emory City Centre, 735 Texas St. North
  • First Methodist Church Life Center, 600 S. Buffalo

Once volunteers are notified it is safe to do so, damage assessment will begin Sunday, said Renee Felton with the American Red Cross North Texas Region.

Call 866-505-4801 for immediate help or visit http://www.redcross.org/local/texas/north-texas/locations/east-texas


