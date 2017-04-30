At least five killed in East Texas tornadoes

At least five deaths have been confirmed after tornadoes hit parts of East Texas Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service.



The storms, east of Dallas, destroyed homes and trees. Overturned vehicles could be seen near the city of Canton after a Dodge car dealership on Interstate 20 received heavy damage.



54 patients were taken to area hospitals, said a spokeswoman for East Texas Medical Center Regional Healthcare Systems.



The tornadoes have not yet been rated but that process will start Sunday and will take several days, the National Weather Service said.



The Red Cross set up shelters in Emory and in Canton. Those needing assistance can visit the shelters at;



Emory City Centre, 735 Texas St. North



First Methodist Church Life Center, 600 S. Buffalo



Call 866-505-4801 for immediate help or visit http://www.redcross.org/local/texas/north-texas/locations/east-texas