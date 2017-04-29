Nearly 50 people taken to hospitals after tornadoes in East Texas

Nearly 50 people have been taken to hospitals after a tornado swept through Canton in East Texas.

A spokeswoman for ETMC Regional Heathcare Systems says its hospitals in the area have received 47 patients so far, including one in critical condition.

Spokeswoman Rebecca Berkley says a handful of other patients were en route following the Saturday evening storm.

The National Weather Service says at least one tornado hit Canton, about 50 miles east of Dallas.

He says tornadoes also were reported in the surrounding areas.

Trees were uprooted, homes damaged, and cars overturned along Interstate-20.

A local car dealership was also hit hard.

