Boots & Blessings Gala to rasie money for terminally ill mothers

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 29 2017 10:31AM CDT

Updated:Apr 29 2017 10:31AM CDT

The Annual Boots & Blessings Gala is at  Gilley's on Saturday, April 29th. Proceeds go to Ally's Wish, which grants wishes to terminally ill mothers. 

To purchase tickets, donate or learn more about Ally's Wish, visit http://allyswish.org/


