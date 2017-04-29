Boots & Blessings Gala to rasie money for terminally ill mothers News Boots & Blessings Gala to rasie money for terminally ill mothers

The Annual Boots & Blessings Gala is at Gilley's on Saturday, April 29th. Proceeds go to Ally's Wish, which grants wishes to terminally ill mothers.

To purchase tickets, donate or learn more about Ally's Wish, visit http://allyswish.org/