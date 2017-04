Tiny home built for veterans in need in Dall News Tiny home built for veterans in need in Dall

A nonprofit organization that builds tiny homes for homeless veterans spent Saturday building a 170 square foot model home in Dallas.



The home was built in the 4400 block of Frank Street and Foreman, near Fair Park.



The nonprofit, North Texas Capacity Builders selected Saturday because it is National Rebuilding Day. Veterans are invited to sign up for consideration to receive a future tiny home.

For more information, visit http://www.rebuildingdallas.org/