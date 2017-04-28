El Corazon de Tejas - Landmark Dallas Restaurant to Close News El Corazon de Tejas - Landmark Dallas Restaurant to Close An Oak Cliff staple is closing its doors after more than 50 years in business. El Corazon de Tejas is shutting down to make room for new development in the area.

Managers say customers have been coming by in droves, since the closure was announced. Even lining up around the building before they opened for dinner tonight.

"The food, the waiters, the ambience. It's a place. It's history," said regular customer Joe Perez, who had his first job as a bus boy here when the restaurant was called El Chico.

" I was about 14," Perez said. "My uncle who worked in the kitchen got me and my brother a job."

Over the years, the restaurant has changed with the times. First, as El Chico's in the 1950s, then as Tejanos until 2013, when it became El Corazon

"Look around the walls, the history of this building," customer Bill Melton said, "it's just a special part of the Oak Cliff community."

But times are changing.

And with new construction on three of the four corners at Zang and Davis, the corner El Corazon sits on is next.

"We all hate that it's happening," regular customer Shanna James said, "but people have to do what they have to do."

According to city leaders, plans for a new CVS pharmacy are in the works to go along with the other development in the area.

"C hange is change," according to Nick Gonzalez, director of operations for El Corazon. "We can't stop it. It's sad to see some of the historical places in Oak Cliff go."

Community members have started a petition to at least save the building that houses El Corazon. The building is on the Landmark Commission agenda Monday - they'll be holding a public hearing to see if the building should be designated as a historical landmark, which could keep it from demolition.

El Corazon will officially shut down Saturday night, April 29.

Their sister restaurant Fajita Ranch is open in Plano and we're told the owners are scouting locations in north Dallas and Oak Cliff for another possible El Corazon.