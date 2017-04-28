Ex-wife says accused Mavs ManiAAC murderer was mentally disturbed News Ex-wife says accused Mavs ManiAAC murderer was mentally disturbed The defense in the Mavs ManiAAC murder trial started Friday by talking about the mental health of the accused killer.

One of Erbie Bowser's ex-wives testified and said he was a disturbed man. In August 2013 prosecutors said Bowser went on a murderous rampage, shooting eight people in two cities and leaving four dead.

Bowser's military service 22 years ago was brought to the forefront of his capital murder defense. His attorneys say bowser has post-traumatic stress disorder from the military and brain damage from playing high school and college football.

Bowser's ex-wife, Latoya Bowser, testified he suffered frequent severe headaches.

“I've never seen headaches to totally disable a person to where they just couldn't function, and they would last for days,” Latoya said.

She also says he was disturbed by unexpected loud noises and had violent nightmares.

"I have woken up and he was on top of me and grabbing me or pulling me or hands around my throat and he would be absolutely asleep,” Latoya said.

But prosecutors believe Bowser has been faking mental and physical illness to get disability money from the V.A. They played video in court of him jumping, running and dancing on his knees at Mavericks games.

Prosecutors also questioned the ex-wife about a possibly forged letter to the V.A. requesting more disability money.

To be found not guilty by reason of insanity in Texas, the defense has to prove Bowser suffered a mental illness and did not know the difference between right from wrong at the time of the crime.

The defense called five witnesses today and is expected to call at least ten more next week. The trial is set to resume at 8:30 a.m. Monday.