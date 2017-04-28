Arrest made in strangulation death of 22-year-old woman near TCU

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 28 2017 12:47PM CDT

Updated:Apr 28 2017 12:47PM CDT

An arrest has been made in the strangulation death of a 22-year-old woman in her apartment near the TCU campus.

Fort Worth police said they would not release the identity of the man arrested “to preserve the integrity of the on-going investigation.”

There were no signs of forced entry at the garage apartment where Molly Matheson was found strangled earlier this month.

Matheson graduated from Timber Creek High School in far north Fort Worth. Friends said she was taking classes at Tarrant County College.

Police said the announcement of an arrest was made to inform students at TCU and nearby residents.


