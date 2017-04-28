John Wiley Price found not guilty on most counts News John Wiley Price found not guilty on most counts A stunning verdict was returned in the corruption trial for Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price. He and his co-defendant were found not guilty on most counts and a mistrial was declared on the remaining counts.

Jurors returned to the courtroom around 11 a.m. Friday after more than a week of deliberation.

Price was found not guilty on the biggest charge of bribery and six other conspiracy and mail fraud charges. But the jurors were unable to reach a verdict on the tax fraud and tax underpayment charges.

Judge Barbara Lynn declared a mistrial on those four counts. It will be up to the government to decide whether or not to retry him.

“I’m on my way to work. I’m trying to get to work. Can I get to work?” Price said as he walked out of the courtroom. When asked how he feels about the verdict he said, “We’re okay.”

Price was accused of accepting nearly $1 million in bribes over the course of a decade in the form of money, cars, and land. In exchange, the government argued he got deals for companies doing business for Dallas County.

The defense argued the payments Price received were loan repayments.

“The jury’s verdict is entirely consistent with the evidence. Thank you all so much and I’m very sorry at this time I can’t comment further,” said Shirley Baccus-Lobel, Price's lead attorney.

This is a tremendous defeat for the federal government, which spent several years investigating the longest-serving Dallas County commissioner and collecting millions of documents as evidence.

“First, I want to thank the dedicated women and men of the jury for their extraordinary service during this long and difficult process,” John Parker, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said in a statement. “I will be convening with the prosecution team over the next several days regarding where we go from here, consistent with the court's timeline.”

Co-defendant Daphney Fain’s was also found not guilty on all counts of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and lying to the government.