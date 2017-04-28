Man dies in southeast Oak Cliff shooting

- Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday morning in Dallas.

It happened in the 3700 block of Golden Hills Drive sometime before 9:30 a.m. Police have only said one victim was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.

Neighbors told FOX 4’s Dionne Anglin that the victim was a man in his 30s who was well-known for helping the elderly in the community. They said children who were walking to school discovered his body in his front yard.

Records show additional officers were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. Images from SKY 4 showed a heavy police presence and a crowd of people who are visibly angry and distraught.

Officers who are keeping them away from the crime scene have their hands on their weapons, Dionne Anglin said.

