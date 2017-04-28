Splash Kingdom water park catches fire in Canton

- A popular summer attraction in the city of Canton caught fire overnight.

According to the Grand Saline Sun, the fire started around 3 a.m. at Splash Kingdom Water Park off Interstate 20.

The fire spread from the main office and ticket counter to the building where refreshments and video arcade attractions are located.

The flames reached 50 to 60 feet in the area and fire departments from Canton, South Van Zandt, Edgewood and Wills Point were all need to extinguish the blaze, the Grand Saline Sun reported.

LINK: www.GrandSalineSun.com