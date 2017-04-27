Airlines Make Changes After Customer Backlash News Airlines Make Changes After Customer Backlash American, United and Southwest are among the carriers making changes after the forced removal of a United passenger that was caught on video.

Southwest airlines says it will stop overbooking flights, even though airline analyst Mark Drusch says overbooking can actually be good for the customer -- if the airlines do it right.

"If you're overbooking properly, those 4 passengers who would like those 4 empty seats don't get the opportunity to fly out on the time they want."

All the major airlines are making adjustments to their booking policies since united airlines hit the headlines with the viral video of the dragging of passenger Dr. David Dao.

Soon after the united incident, American Airlines had it's own public relations problem over an encounter between a flight attendant, a mother and baby and a stroller. American has said no one who has boarded will be asked to give up their seat.

United says the airline has approved up to a 10-thousand dollar incentive to passengers when it needs an extra seat.

Delta says it already does that.

"If I really have to get someone off that airplane," Drusch said, "I will make it worth your while because it's still worth my while, you'll see the market will work."

Drusch says whatever solutions the airlines use, if they end up losing revenue, that will have to be made up somewhere.