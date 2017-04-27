Teen fatally shot in South Dallas

Dallas police believe an argument over a cell phone led to a fatal shooting in South Dallas Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 6900 block of South Cockrell Hill Road, near Interstate 20.

Police said the victim, 17 year old Mark Burnough, was shot during the argument.

He was transported to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact Homicide Detective Maudlin, #6468, at 214-671-3676 or brent.maudlin@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us. Refer to case #093182-2017.