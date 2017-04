Patients evacuate Frisco hospital after water leak News Patients evacuate Frisco hospital after water leak A broken water pipe forced the evacuation of dozens of patients from a Frisco hospital.

A broken water pipe forced the evacuation of dozens of patients from a Frisco hospital.

Frisco firefighters evacuated patients and staff from the third floor of Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Wednesday night around 7:50 p.m.

Officials said they relocated 27 patients to nearby Baylor Scott & White facilities.

In a statement, Assistant Chief Lee Glover said "We're transporting the critical patients first."

Early Thursday morning, firefighters continued to repair the leak.