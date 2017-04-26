Feds raid offices of televangelist Benny Hinn in Grapevine

Federal investigators raided the North Texas offices of international televangelist Benny Hinn on Wednesday.

The IRS didn’t say much, but did confirm criminal investigators were at the scene in Grapevine on what they called “official business.”

About 50 federal agents reportedly swooped in on the complex Wednesday morning. Hours later, a box truck could still be seen backed in at one entrance.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said it could not confirm nor deny an investigation.

From Twitter posts, Hinn appears to currently be on a trip to Paris, France. FOX4 reached out to Hinn’s attorney for reaction, but he has not responded.

In 2007, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley made it clear he had concerns about several preachers, including Hinn, and possible misuse of church airplanes, luxury homes and credit cards. That probe last roughly three years and found no definitive evidence that Hinn or the other preachers violated IRS rules.