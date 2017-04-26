John Wiley Price jury trying to reach a verdict

- Jurors in the corruption trial of Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price are back deliberating after being sent home in a deadlock early Tuesday.

After five days and no decision, Judge Barbara Lynn ordered the jury to take their minds off the case.

She told jurors if they could not decide on the case another jury would have to come in and hear the same evidence all over again.

Price’s defense team left the courtroom smiling.

He is accused of accepting nearly $1 million in bribes over the course of a decade in the form of money, cars, and land. In exchange, the government argues, he got deals for companies doing business for Dallas County.

The defense argued the payments Price received were loan repayments.

Price’s charges and possible sentences are:

1 count bribery - 5 years maximum

6 counts mail fraud/honest services - 30 years maximum per count

1 count conspiracy to commit mail fraud - 5 year maximum

3 counts false tax returns - 3 years maximum per count

Co-defendant Daphney Fain’s charges and possible sentences are: