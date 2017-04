- A Plano man suspected of killing his father is now in police custody.

U.S. Marshals arrested Kenneth Midgley Jr. on Tuesday. He was wanted for murdering his father, Kenneth Midgley Sr., at his home near Preston Road and Legacy Drive earlier this month.

Last week border patrol claimed to have video of the son driving into Mexico.

It’s not clear where Midgley Jr. was captured but Plano police said he is now in the Collin County jail facing a murder charge.