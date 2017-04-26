Dallas officers planning to march for pension fund fix News Dallas officers planning to march for pension fund fix Police, firefighters and their families are planning to march through Downtown Dallas Wednesday to demand a fix to their pension fund.

The pension crisis has forced hundreds of officers and firefighters to leave over the past few years.

Interim Dallas Police Department Chief David Pughes told the Dallas City Council’s public safety committee that the department is currently at a level of 3,077 officers.

That's the smallest force the city has seen in 10 years. Pughes called it a critical level, even though another 100 officers are training in the academy.

There is a bill pending in the Texas Legislature aimed at saving the pension system. But that bill is being opposed by Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings.

Rawlings said the legislation is deeply flawed because it amounts to a huge taxpayer bailout for that pension system. He said it would have a negative impact on the city for Dallas for many years to come.

The march is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. at the Dallas Police Association headquarters.