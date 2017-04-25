Man dead in Fort Worth officer-involved shooting

- An officer-involved shooting has been reported in east Fort Worth just before 5:30 Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred near the intersection of E. Lancaster Ave and Mt. Vernon Ave.

According to a Fort Worth police spokesperson, a man at the scene had a gun. Police said when officers ordered the man to put the gun down, he refused. An officer then shot the man.

Police have not confirmed the condition of the man who was shot.

No officers were injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.