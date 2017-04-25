Hunt County DA under investigation for accident that killed school crossing guard

- The Texas Department of Public Safety will handle the investigation of the Hunt County district attorney, who fatally struck a school crossing guard in March.

The accident happened on the morning of March 29 near Bowie Elementary School in Greenville.

Christine Sandlin, 87, was reportedly in a designated crossing area when she was hit by a vehicle outside the school. She died at the hospital a few days later because of the blunt force trauma.

On Monday the Greenville police finally confirmed Hunt County DA Noble Walker was the driver of the car that hit Sandlin.

The police chief said he asked DPS to help with the investigation because of how closely the department works with the DA’s office.

“Due to the official relationship between District Attorney Walker and the Greenville Police Department, I believe the proper course of action would be to have further investigation, review of the facts and the consideration of the outcome of the investigation conducted by an agency outside of this jurisdiction,” Chief Daniel Busken wrote in a letter.

DPS will determine if Walker should face any charges.

Sandlin had worked for Bowie Elementary School for 14 years.