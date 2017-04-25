Police identify 2 dead in workplace murder-suicide

- Police have identified the two people who died in a workplace murder-suicide Monday morning.

The gunman was 60-year-old Matthew Kempf. Police said he killed his supervisor, 48-year-old Lana McAree, and then turned the gun on himself.

The shooting happened around 10:45 a.m. in a high-rise office building near the Central Expressway and LBJ Freeway in north Dallas. Everyone inside was asked to evacuate.

Police have not yet elaborated on the motive for the shooting but there were reports that Kempf was being fired.

According to ksstradio.com, McAree was a mother of seven from Sulphur Springs. She also recently got married.