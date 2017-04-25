Arlington could ban smoking in public places News Arlington could ban smoking in public places Arlington is considering a ban on smoking in most public places. Some business owners are not happy, though.

The city council is expected to vote on the measure at a meeting Tuesday night. It was tentatively approved a few weeks ago.

It would ban smoking within 50 feet of a business entrance, windows or ventilation system. It also includes outdoor seating at bars and restaurants. One of the few exceptions would be bingo halls.

Violators would be given a misdemeanor citation and fined anywhere from $25 to $2,000.

But the tentative vote was not unanimous and since then about 1,500 people have signed a petition urging council members to vote against it.

Some bar owners say the smoking ban would put them out of business. They claim many of their clients prefer Arlington because there are smoking bans in cities like Dallas.

A lot of people are expected to voice their opinion on the ban at the meeting. It starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall.