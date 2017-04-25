Dallas wants input on plans for a new deck park

- The state transportation department and the city of Dallas want to hear what people think about another deck park near the Dallas Zoo.

This new park would bridge the east and west sides of Interstate 35 south of downtown. The plans were inspired by the success of Klyde Warren Park.

It would span 5.5 acres and include space for food trucks, outdoor dining, a botanical garden and children’s play areas.

The city council passed a resolution in support of the project last year but there were dissenting voices. The project is expected to cost about $135 million and the city would have to fund most of it.

Opponents argue Dallas is not in the best financial shape and the project should not be a priority given all the other pressing needs around the city.

The public is invited to share opinions during a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Townview Magnet High School cafeteria.