Lauren Scruggs launches foundation, new business News Lauren Scruggs launches foundation, new business It's been five-and-a-half years since Plano's Lauren Scruggs was injured by a plane propeller in McKinney and lost her left eye and hand.

It's been five-and-a-half years since Plano's Lauren Scruggs was injured by a plane propeller in McKinney and lost her left eye and hand.

In an interview with FOX 4 Monday, Scruggs said she started the Lauren Scruggs Kennedy Foundation in January and returned to North Texas this past weekend for a launch party for her brand new hair care product called "Stranded."